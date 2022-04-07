China Used TV, TikTok Stars in Discreet Olympics Campaign

Guards stand outside of the Chinese consulate in New York, on March 28, 2022. Some of China's state media reporters are identifying as travel bloggers and lifestyle influencers on U.S.-owned social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, racking up millions of followers from around the globe. The Associated Press has identified dozens of these accounts, which are part of a network of profiles that allow China to easily peddle propaganda to unsuspecting social media users. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)