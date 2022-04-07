888 Suspends Dividend to Help Pay for William Hill International

Online gambling operator 888 Holdings Plc suspended its dividend after it said the planned acquisition of William Hill Ltd.’s international assets would push debt higher than previously expected.
888 is prioritizing repayments to lenders because its net debt to earnings ratio would be “temporarily running at levels slightly above those previously anticipated,” the company said in an update on the deal’s financing Thursday. It will resume payouts once the leverage ratio moves below 3 times, or earlier if the board considers it appropriate, it said.