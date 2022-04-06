U.K. Freezes Sberbank Assets in Fresh Round of Russia Sanctions

The U.K. banned all new outward investment in Russia and froze the assets of the country’s biggest bank as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to tighten the squeeze on Vladimir Putin’s regime in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Britain slapped a full asset freeze on Sberbank of Russia PJSC in a move co-ordinated with the U.S., and also froze the assets of Credit Bank of Moscow, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement Wednesday. The U.K. will also end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022 and sanction another eight wealthy Russians, it said.