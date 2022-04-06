Twitter Rival in India Tests Giving Users Power to Self-Verify

Koo, the microblogging and social networking app for Indian languages, is hoping to go one up on rival Twitter Inc. by allowing users to self-verify their profiles, as competition for millions of first-time users heats up.

A verified profile on social media such as Twitter and Instagram -- typically marked by a badge or tick next to the profile name -- gives the user credibility because it means the service has confirmed the authenticity of the person. A verification badge is typically used by celebrities and other influencers, and obtaining one can be difficult and take weeks or months.