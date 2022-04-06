European Gas Slips as Temperatures Climb, More LNG Coming
Weather forecast, currently stable supplies ease some concerns
Russia gas flows still in focus amid uncertainty over payments
Bloomberg News
Natural gas prices in Europe edged lower as weather forecasts and currently stable supplies eased some concerns despite uncertainty over future exports from Russia.
Benchmark futures dropped as much as 5.1% with mild temperatures expected in the second half of this month and a flotilla of liquefied natural gas cargoes scheduled to arrive. Wind output is also high in parts of Europe.