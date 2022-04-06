Democrats Accuse Oil Executives of ‘Profiteering’ as War Strains Supplies

Congressional Democrats excoriated executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies on Wednesday, accusing them of exploiting the war in Ukraine and a surge in crude prices to secure windfall profits.

“Big oil is profiteering from our continued reliance on this volatile global commodity,” said Representative Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey who heads the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, at the start of a congressional hearing on the issue. “We’re here to get answers from the big oil companies about why they’re ripping off the American people at a time of record profits.”