Biden’s Commerce Chief Tests Positive for Covid, Has Mild Symptoms

  • Raimondo plans to isolate at home, return after negative test
  • Secretary at center of Biden administration computer-chip push
Gina Raimondo

Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/The New York Times/Bloomberg 

President Joe Biden’s commerce chief tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo -- who is fully vaccinated and boosted -- got the diagnosis through an at-home antigen test, her office said in a statement Wednesday. Raimondo is confident that the vaccine prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms and is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency, her department said.