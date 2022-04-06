 Skip to content
Technology
Deals

Alibaba, SoftBank Score First 2022 IPO Windfall With GoTo Sale

  • Shares of ride-hailing and e-commerce startup debut April 11
  • GoTo has a long list of backers including SoftBank and Alibaba
Gojek drivers pick up PT Tokopedia orders&nbsp;in Jakarta.

Gojek drivers pick up PT Tokopedia orders in Jakarta.

Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.

The Jakarta-based company raised $1.1 billion last week, meaning the value of the two investors’ stakes will be almost $5 billion combined following the share sale. That marks their first big windfall from an initial public offering this year after their stocks were both battered in past months.