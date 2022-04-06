Alibaba, SoftBank Score First 2022 IPO Windfall With GoTo Sale

GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.

The Jakarta-based company raised $1.1 billion last week, meaning the value of the two investors’ stakes will be almost $5 billion combined following the share sale. That marks their first big windfall from an initial public offering this year after their stocks were both battered in past months.