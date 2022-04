Virgin Australia is offering a raft of discounts and extra air miles to business customers, traditionally a stronghold of Qantas Airways Ltd., as part of a longer-term bid to lock in one third of the domestic air-travel market.

The Bain Capital-owned airline on Tuesday rolled out a loyalty program specifically targeting Australian businesses. New members can get cheaper fares, and the carrier will give air miles to companies that sign up as well as staff that travel, it said in a statement.