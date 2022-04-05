Singapore’s Gig Workers Appeal to Government for More Protection

Singapore’s ride-hailing and food-delivery drivers are calling for more government protection to meet retirement and housing needs, underscoring a potential shift in the way the city-state’s policies may evolve to better safeguard gig workers.

More than half of the 1,200 workers surveyed voiced concerns about their national pension plan, and 55% of those people supported the idea that companies like Grab Holdings Ltd. should make mandatory contributions to their retirement funds, senior minister of state for health and manpower Koh Poh Koon said in Parliament on Tuesday. He cited statistics from a public consultation that was started last year over who does -- and who doesn’t -- count as an employee when it comes to benefits and protections.