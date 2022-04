Manhattan apartment sales continued their hot streak in the first quarter, with rising demand clashing up against an inventory crunch to stoke bidding wars in a growing share of deals.

Purchases completed above the asking price made up 9.3% of all transactions, the highest portion in four years and up from 3% in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report Tuesday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.