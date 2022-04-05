 Skip to content
Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.

Gelsinger is traveling to Japan, Taiwan and India, according to a person familiar with his itinerary. As part of the trip, he will meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s foremost contract chipmaker that now counts Intel as a client, said the person, who asked not to be named as the plans are not public. The company isn’t expected to make any significant announcements during the trip.