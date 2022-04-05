Florida Retirement Haven The Villages Rivals San Jose as ‘Most Dynamic’ Metro

The largest retirement community in the U.S. now doubles as the country’s second most-dynamic metropolitan area -- sandwiched in the rankings between two California technology hubs.

Florida’s The Villages, has attracted early retirees, swelling its population, and also become a magnet for the host of services demanded by its community -- from health to entertainment. It surged up to second place in 2021 from 11th the previous year in an annual index of more than 380 metropolitan areas released by Heartland Forward.