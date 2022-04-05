Fire and Tornado Risks Jump Across U.S. With Spring Storms

A pair of powerful spring storms will raise the thunderstorm and tornado threat across the South, while scouring the central U.S. with high winds and putting Texas, New Mexico and the Great Plains at risk of wildfires Tuesday.

High winds are building from Montana to Texas, and where conditions are dry, red flag fire warnings have been posted across parts of 10 states, the National Weather Service said. Further to the east, a second storm has sparked tornado watches across most of Louisiana and Mississippi.