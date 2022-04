Reservists making up Finland’s 280,000 strong war-time troops are to undergo more training as the government maps out how to beef up its defenses.

The need for additional training has become more acute after Finland’s neighbor Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, and given a normal training schedule was not upheld during the pandemic, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters in Helsinki on Tuesday. The increase in training entails “significant” extra spending, he said.