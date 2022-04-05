European Gas Rises as Traders Weigh Russian Sanctions Outlook

European natural gas edged higher as traders weighed the prospect of more sanctions on Russia against currently stable flows from the country.

Russian energy is again in focus after the European Union said it’s working on additional sanctions to penalize Moscow for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine. Diplomats are due to discuss new measures this week and the market will closely watch for restrictions on energy. Sanctions on Russian gas are not off the table in the future, Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said Monday.