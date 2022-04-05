EU Targets Man-Made Greenhouse Gases in Climate Neutrality Push

The European Union will ramp up curbs on man-made gases found in refrigerators, building materials and electrical equipment in a bid to slash emissions that have a greater warming effect on the planet than carbon dioxide.

The Commission proposed on Tuesday to speed up the reduction of fluorinated greenhouse gases and ozone depleting substances, in measures designed to slash emissions equivalent to an additional 490 million tons of CO2 by the middle of the century. That’s roughly the same as France’s total annual greenhouse gas output.