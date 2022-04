Ann Sarnoff, one of the few women to run a major film studio, will leave her job at WarnerMedia when the company combines with Discovery Inc. later this week.

The merger between the AT&T Inc. division and Discovery is expected to close on Friday. Earlier Tuesday, Sarnoff’s boss, Jason Kilar, said he would be leaving his job as chief executive officer of WarnerMedia. HBO Max chief Andy Forssell is also departing, Variety reported.