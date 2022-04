Zimbabwe’s central bank lifted its key interest rate to a record high, to halt a decline in its currency and rein in surging inflation amid food and fuel price pressures that have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The monetary policy committee hiked the rate to 80% from 60%, Governor John Mangudya said in a statement. That’s the highest level since the southern Africa nation’s MPC set the rate at 70% in September 2019 and adds to a 2,000 basis point increase in October.