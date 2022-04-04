Wrong-Footed Day Traders Learn the Dangers of Fighting the Bank of Japan

Bond vigilantes bowed to the might of the Bank of Japan last week but its historic market intervention also sent another cohort scrambling to cut their losses -- retail traders with record bullish bets on the yen.

Japan’s individual investors cut aggregate net-long positions on their home currency by 56.1 billion yen ($457 million) from near a record high during four days of BOJ intervention last week, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. data. The central bank sent the yen spiraling to a near seven-year low after announcing an unlimited bond-buying spree, reinforcing its policy divergence with other major central banks that are raising rates.