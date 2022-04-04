U.S. Recession Seen Most Likely to Start Next Year: MLIV Survey

MarketsU.S. Recession Seen Most Likely to Start Next Year: MLIV SurveyProfessionals, retail investors view 2023 as bleak yearEyes are on two-year versus ten-year yield-curve inversionByFelice Maranz+FollowApril 4, 2022, 5:00 AM UTCThe U.S. is poised for recession most likely in 2023, according to 525 respondents to the Markets Live weekly survey.Asked when the next recession would start, only 15% said this year. Close to half saw a U.S. recession next year; another 21% flagged 2024 as likely, and 16% saw 2025 or later.