U.S. Recession Seen Most Likely to Start Next Year: MLIV Survey

  • Professionals, retail investors view 2023 as bleak year
  • Eyes are on two-year versus ten-year yield-curve inversion
The U.S. is poised for recession most likely in 2023, according to 525 respondents to the Markets Live weekly survey.

Asked when the next recession would start, only 15% said this year. Close to half saw a U.S. recession next year; another 21% flagged 2024 as likely, and 16% saw 2025 or later.