United Parcel Services Inc. agreed to a partnership with Jumia Technologies AG that will see the U.S. deliveries giant use the pan-African e-commerce firm’s distribution network to expand on the continent.

The deal will enable the Atlanta-based company to build a greater presence in a number of African markets and tap into an anticipated boom in online retail, Renzo Bravo, head of strategy for the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.