The U.S. is committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf allies that face threats from Yemeni Houthi fighters, a U.S. official said Monday, as a fragile truce took hold in Yemen’s war.

“The U.S. has provided very strong assurances,” Timothy Lenderking, Washington’s envoy to Yemen, told Bloomberg TV, that have been “backed up by appropriate defensive military sales and that should serve as a strong deterrent for further attacks from Yemen.”