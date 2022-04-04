 Skip to content
Top Mizuho Credit Trader Jorgensen Leaves Amid Adler Scrutiny

  • Jorgensen left the Japanese bank in recent weeks, people say
  • Mizuho pitched Adler-linked debt despite trader’s close ties
Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s top credit trader in Europe has departed the Japanese lender, months after his ties to embattled German real-estate firm Adler Group SA came under scrutiny.   

Claus Jorgensen, hired by Mizuho in 2019 as head of credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, left in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. 