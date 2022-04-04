Top Mizuho Credit Trader Jorgensen Leaves Amid Adler Scrutiny

MarketsTop Mizuho Credit Trader Jorgensen Leaves Amid Adler ScrutinyJorgensen left the Japanese bank in recent weeks, people sayMizuho pitched Adler-linked debt despite trader’s close tiesByDonal Griffin+FollowApril 4, 2022, 4:25 PM UTCMizuho Financial Group Inc.’s top credit trader in Europe has departed the Japanese lender, months after his ties to embattled German real-estate firm Adler Group SA came under scrutiny. Claus Jorgensen, hired by Mizuho in 2019 as head of credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, left in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.