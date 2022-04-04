Top India Oil Refiner Follows Billionaires in Green Hydrogen Bet

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., the country’s biggest oil refiner and a large user of hydrogen, will partner with top renewable energy producer ReNew Power and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. to produce green hydrogen that’s fast gaining momentum in the South Asian nation’s clean push.

The three companies have signed a binding term sheet to jointly develop green hydrogen projects, while the state-run refiner and the engineering major will form a separate partnership for making electrolyzers for green hydrogen, according to a joint statement from the three firms. The partnership will focus on green hydrogen projects at Indian Oil’s Mathura and Panipat refineries in northern India.