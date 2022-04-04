Morningstar to Buy LCD for Up to $650 Million in Cash

Morningstar Inc. agreed to buy data and news service provider Leveraged Commentary & Data from S&P Global for as much as $650 million in cash.

Chicago-based Morningstar will pay $600 million at closing and agreed to make an additional payment of $50 million six months later, if certain conditions related to the transition of LCD customers are met, according to a statement. The sale was required by European regulators to clear S&P’s $39 billion acquisition of IHS Markit Ltd., which closed at the end of Feburary.