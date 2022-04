Joko Widodo’s main rival in the last two elections is now leading in popularity, even as the Indonesian president remains top of mind.

Given the choice between the three most popular names for presidency, 32.7% would choose Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, followed closely by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo with 30.8% and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan with 24.9%, according to a survey by Indikator on Feb. 11-21.