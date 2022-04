A major new climate assessment from United Nations-backed scientists will miss its scheduled publication on Monday, as disagreements over the future of fossil fuels and the role of carbon-removal technologies in efforts to fight warming temperatures pushed back the process of finalizing the report.

Two weeks of virtual negotiations among nearly 200 countries and dozens of top climate scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reached consensus Sunday. But wrapping up the report, which dozens of co-authors had expected to do on Friday, turned into a 40-hour slog that lasted through the weekend.