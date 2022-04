Insurance executives who oversee more than $13 trillion in assets expect the U.S. to enter a recession in the near future, according to an annual survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Of 328 chief investment officers and chief financial officers polled, more than 60% anticipate the world’s largest economy will experience a downturn in the next two to three years. The results indicate “a clear shift in outlook globally,” Goldman said in the report.