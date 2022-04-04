Germany Seizes Control of Gazprom Unit to Secure Gas Supply

Germany will temporarily take control of a unit of Gazprom PJSC in the country as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply.

Gazprom Germania GmbH -- owner of energy supplier Wingas GmbH and a gas storage firm -- will come under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator until Sept. 30, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin. That means the Federal Network Agency will assume the role of a shareholder and can take all necessary measures to ensure security of supply, he said. The government won’t ultimately take ownership of the company.