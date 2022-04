FinAccel Pte, the parent company of fintech platform Kredivo, has acquired a majority stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Bisnis Internasional TB, pitting itself against Southeast Asia’s biggest internet companies for a share of a growing digital banking arena.

The Singapore-based company, which spent a total of about $200 million on accumulating the holding, will have a 75% stake in the Jakarta-based lender by the end of this week, Chief Executive Officer Akshay Garg said in an interview.