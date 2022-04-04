Evergrande Agrees to Pay Offshore Creditor Group Fees

China Evergrande Group agreed to pay the adviser fees of a bondholder group working with the cash-starved property developer to restructure debt, and to share more information with the creditors, according to people with knowledge of the agreement, who asked not to be named discussing private deal talks.

The creditors, advised by Moelis & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis, began to prepare for negotiations in October, after Evergrande delayed interest payments on one of its offshore bonds and reported that certain asset-sale plans had collapsed.