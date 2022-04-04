June Brown, Best Known as Dot Cotton on EastEnders, Dies At 95

BusinessJune Brown, Best Known as Dot Cotton on EastEnders, Dies At 95June Brown poses backstage during the "Inside Soap Awards Party" at La Rascasse, Cafe Grand Prix, September 27, 2004 in London.Photographer: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images EuropeTHE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor)April 4, 2022, 12:22 PM UTCEastEnders star June Brown, best known for her role as chain-smoking Dot Cotton, has died at the age of 95, the BBC has announced.The actress died at her home in Surrey on Sunday with her family by her side.