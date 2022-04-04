Citi Hires Four More for Health-Care Banking in Push for Growth

BusinessDealsCiti Hires Four More for Health-Care Banking in Push for GrowthCompany lures bankers from Goldman, JPMorgan, Lazard‘The health-care sector is an important growth opportunity’A Citibank branch in New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.Photographer: Victor J. Blue/BloombergByMichelle F Davis and Jennifer Surane+FollowApril 4, 2022, 3:21 PM UTCCitigroup Inc. hired four more health-care investment bankers, doubling down on efforts to increase its market share in the sector. The hires were announced in a memo to staff Monday from Chuck Adams, the global head of the health-care, consumer and wellness investment-banking group. Among the changes: