 Skip to content
Business
Deals

Citi Hires Four More for Health-Care Banking in Push for Growth

  • Company lures bankers from Goldman, JPMorgan, Lazard
  • ‘The health-care sector is an important growth opportunity’
A Citibank branch in New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

A Citibank branch in New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. hired four more health-care investment bankers, doubling down on efforts to increase its market share in the sector. 

The hires were announced in a memo to staff Monday from Chuck Adams, the global head of the health-care, consumer and wellness investment-banking group. Among the changes: 