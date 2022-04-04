Cenovus Joins Oil Drillers Ditching Hedges as Prices Surge

Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc. became the latest driller to abandon the practice of securing protection against a sudden drop in crude prices, saying it posted a hedging loss in the first quarter.

Oil prices have skyrocketed to more than $100 a barrel as inventories around the world drained amid a demand rebound and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to supply worries. As balance sheets improve and oil prices surge, the cost to insure against a collapse in prices --known as hedging -- has climbed, prompting many to stay on the sidelines.