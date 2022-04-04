Bulgarian Leaders Clash Over Who Should Lead Bank Into Euro Area

Bulgaria’s ruling coalition descended into bickering over the choice for a new central bank governor, laying bare fissures in Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s fragile alliance two years before the country aspires to adopt the euro.

Governor Dimitar Radev’s term at the central bank expired last year and lawmakers are still struggling to allay the crisis to appoint his successor. While the spat doesn’t pose an urgent danger to the coalition, it sheds a light on political infighting in a European Union member state aims for euro accession in 2024.