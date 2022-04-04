Britain’s Food Sector Hit Hardest by Rocketing Energy Costs

The U.K.’s food and drink industry is suffering more from soaring energy and raw material costs than any other business group, according to the Office for National Statistics.

More than two-thirds of the country’s food and beverage companies said prices of materials, goods or services rose in March, compared with about half for businesses across all sectors, the statistics office said in its Business Insights and Conditions Survey. Energy price increases affected 60% of those in the food and drink industry, versus about 38% across all sectors.