Advent, Centerbridge Near Improved Aareal Bank Bid

Advent International and Centerbridge Partners are weighing a fresh tilt at Aareal Bank AG just weeks after failing with a 1.9 billion-euro ($2 billion) takeover of the German real estate lender, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firms are studying an improved offer that values Aareal at 2 billion euros, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. They’re seeking the support of Aareal’s biggest investors, including activist fund Petrus Advisers, for a price of roughly 33 euros per share, the people said.