India’s goods exports touched a record high of $418 billion in the financial year that ended on March 31, boosting the country’s aim to reduce trade deficit and becoming self-reliant.

The south Asian nation exported wheat worth over $2 billion in the financial year between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, against $530 million in the previous year, trade minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.