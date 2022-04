Whatever hardships are afflicting global stock investors, it’s worse in other markets, and that alone may be enough to keep the equity rebound going for now.

Stocks recovered in record time from the initial shock of the war in Ukraine and the havoc it’s wreaked on global commodity supplies. That followed their resistance to successive waves of the coronavirus pandemic since 2020. Now, they’re refusing to be undone by ominous portents in bond markets that a global recession is on the horizon.