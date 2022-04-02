Toyota Says It’s Sticking With U.K. in Move to Electric Vehicles

MarketsToyota Says It’s Sticking With U.K. in Move to Electric VehiclesTimes reports carmaker threatened to end U.K. manufacturingCompany says it wants long-term future for its British plantsPrototypes of Toyota Motor Corp.'s crossover electric vehicles/Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/BloombergByMax Zimmerman and Craig Trudell+FollowApril 2, 2022, 11:42 PM UTCUpdated onApril 3, 2022, 2:21 PM UTCWant the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.Toyota Motor Corp. reaffirmed its commitment to the U.K. after a newspaper reported it may halt making cars in the country because of government plans to shift more rapidly to fully electric vehicles.