Toyota Says It’s Sticking With U.K. in Move to Electric Vehicles

  • Times reports carmaker threatened to end U.K. manufacturing
  • Company says it wants long-term future for its British plants
Prototypes of Toyota Motor Corp.'s crossover electric vehicles/

Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Toyota Motor Corp. reaffirmed its commitment to the U.K. after a newspaper reported it may halt making cars in the country because of government plans to shift more rapidly to fully electric vehicles.