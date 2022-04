French President Emmanuel Macron used a campaign rally to try to get past a controversy over the use of private consultants by his government, as far-right rival Marine Le Pen gains in polls a week before voting.

“I’ve heard a lot about tax evasion and U.S. consultancies these days, and I’d like to remind those who are outraged that they’ve used them when they were in government,” Macron said at Saturday’s event near Paris.