Dubai’s DEWA Boosts Retail Offer in One of Region’s Biggest IPOs

Dubai’s main power and water utility increased the retail tranche of its initial public offering, which is poised to be the largest listing in Europe and the Middle East since Saudi Aramco in 2019.

Government-owned Dubai Electricity & Water Authority said the retail offering has been increased to 760 million shares from 260 million shares due to significant demand. The company said that implies a deal size between $5.5 billion and $6.1 billion. Including the employee tranche, retail investors will represent 9.2% of the deal, according to DEWA.