India Wealth Fund Drops Investment in TPG-Backed FirstCry

India’s sovereign wealth fund has scrapped plans to invest in FirstCry.com, an e-commerce startup backed by TPG, people familiar with the matter said.

The country’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund Ltd. pulled out of a deal to buy a stake in online baby marketplace FirstCry.com being sold by an existing investor, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. PremjiInvest, the family office of Wipro Ltd.’s billionaire founder Azim Premji, is planning to step in and buy the stake, according to the people.