Gas Drillers in Canada Face Shift in Trudeau’s Climate Plan

Canada’s natural gas producers will face the greatest burden among energy companies under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new emissions-reduction plan, just as the industry faces renewed pressure to increase output.

Gas drillers and processors are projected to cut emissions by 45% by 2030 versus 2019 levels. That compares with a 35% reduction that’s expected from larger-emitting oil sands producers, according to government documents. Dozens of companies operate gas wells, pipelines and processing plants scattered across the country, often in remote regions, making it challenging to deploy technologies that control carbon.