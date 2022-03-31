Wall Street Upbeat on Health Stocks After Worst Hit in Two Years

Wall Street analysts are optimistic that health-care stocks are poised to keep rebounding from the first quarterly loss since the onset of the pandemic.

As geopolitical tensions mount, inflation surges and the bond market flashes warning signals that interest-rate hikes may set off a recession, there are signs of investors circling back to health-care stocks that are often seen as a haven from swings in the economy. AbbVie Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Anthem Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. have all jumped back to record highs even though as a group they still trade at valuations below the S&P 500 Index.