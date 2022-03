The right to vote, and the federal Voting Rights Act, are “under siege,” a federal judge said Thursday in throwing out parts of a Florida voting law passed in the wake of the 2020 election.

The state now must get the court’s permission before enacting new laws on absentee ballot drop boxes, third-party voter registration groups, or “line warming” activities for the next decade, Chief Judge Mark Walker of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida wrote in his order.