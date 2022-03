Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt said he hopes his new role at Irish gaming company Wylde will help increase diversity in esports.

Bolt, an eight-time gold medalist, said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday that he’s confident Wylde will keep attracting investors as the market for esports expands around the globe. The longtime video-game lover announced this week that he had become a co-owner of Wylde, which was founded two years ago.