 Skip to content
Markets
Legal

U.S. Drops Charges Against 5 in Chicken Price-Fixing Case

  • Two trials against 10 chicken executives ended in mistrial
  • Justice Department says it will now go forward with a third
&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;

    

Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

By

Updated on

The U.S. dropped charges against five of the 10 defendants in a price-fixing case that targeted chicken industry workers and executives at companies including Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Perdue Farms LLC

The move comes after jurors deadlocked in the case on Tuesday, causing a second mistrial after a different jury failed to reach a verdict in December. Justice Department lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer to dismiss charges against the five defendants “to streamline the case and conserve the resources of the court, the parties, and the public.” The judge agreed.