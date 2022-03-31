Turkey Mulls Transferring Khashoggi Case to Saudi Arabia

Turkey may transfer the murder case of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, Turkey’s AHaber channel reported, a step that might ease a thorny issue between the two countries but draw international criticism.

The killing of Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018 caused global uproar and tarnished the reputation of Saudi Arabia’s heir to the throne, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with a U.S. intelligence assessment concluding that he had likely ordered the operation. The prince has denied any involvement, though he’s said he accepts responsibility for the killing as the kingdom’s de facto ruler.